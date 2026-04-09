Hezbollah fires on north, IDF strikes Beirut; Macron condemns attacks, Trump blasts NATO

Hezbollah says rocket fire responded to Israeli ceasefire violations as IDF hits Beirut; France warns strikes threaten truce while Trump lashes out at NATO and revives Greenland rhetoric after Iran war tensions

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hezbollah
Emmanuel Macron
Lebanon
Donald Trump
NATO
IDF
Hezbollah said it fired a rocket toward the northern Israeli communities of Manara and Margaliot overnight, describing the attack as a response to what it called Israeli violations of the ceasefire with Iran.
The IDF carried out strikes in Beirut, including in the Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold, according to reports from Lebanon. The developments mark a sharp escalation along the northern front just hours after a ceasefire aimed at easing regional tensions.
3 View gallery
הרס רב כתוצאה מתקיפות בביירותהרס רב כתוצאה מתקיפות בביירות
Beirut after IDF strikes
(Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam following the strikes, expressing “full solidarity” with Lebanon.
“I expressed France’s full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon today, which resulted in a very high number of civilian casualties. We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms,” Macron said.
3 View gallery
נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון, נואם בפסגה של האיחוד האירופי בבריסלנשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון, נואם בפסגה של האיחוד האירופי בבריסל
French President Emmanuel Macron
(Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
He warned the strikes “pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire that has just been reached” and stressed that Lebanon must be fully included in the agreement. Macron also reiterated France’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and efforts to implement Hezbollah’s disarmament plan.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized NATO after meeting Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.
3 View gallery
רוטה וטראמפרוטה וטראמפ
Secretary-General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump
(Photo: Evan Vucci/ AP)
“NATO wasn’t there when we needed them, and they won’t be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump has repeatedly threatened since returning to office to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
His comments come amid frustration in Washington over NATO allies who, according to U.S. officials, did not provide sufficient support to the United States and Israel during the war with Iran, including in efforts related to the Strait of Hormuz.
Rutte said he held an “open and honest” discussion with Trump, acknowledging the president’s disappointment while noting that many European countries contributed through bases, logistics and overflight support.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""