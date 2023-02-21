Netanyahu calls for dialogue, opposition: 'It's a scam'

Following a seemingly unending wave of nationwide protests against the coalition's judicial legislation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, called on opposition leaders to begin dialogue, in a video posted on social media.

"I hear the voices from the people," Netanyahu said. "Those who support our reform and those who are apprehensive about it. When there is a difference of opinion, we must speak to each other to either reach an agreement or at least lessen our disagreements. It is within our grasp.

"But that demands of us something basic - Leadership and a sense of national responsibility. I'm committed to providing full accountability and support to reach an agreement, but that requires talking to each other.

"Unfortunately," he said and got up from his seat to illustrate his point. "No one from the opposition has stood up, so I will. Let's speak to one another without preconditions. We can reach wide agreement for the benefit of all Israelis."

The video, however, did not impress opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid. "This isn't the time for slogans and stunts, Mr. Netanyahu. Instead of video clips, call President Herzog, suspend all judicial reform votes and let's begin discussions.

"For the people of Israel, I say this simply: The Prime Minister is lying. We've been trying to engage in discussions for weeks. The President has implored them to suspend voting and convene the appropriate meetings to facilitate a discussion. So did the American government and the people of Israel.

"Instead they choose to rush into an offhand legislation that is irresponsible and frankly anti-democratic."

Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli said: "It's curious how on the day the UN calls upon Netanyahu to not damage Israeli democracy, when world leaders show him a 'yellow card' and economists make it clear they're against it, suddenly he's willing to talk. He's desperate to legitimize the Coup d'etat he seeks to impose on the people of Israel.

"Future generations will look back on us with scorn if we in the opposition allow him to move forward with these radical steps. I call upon my peers, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, to avoid any cooperation with this judicial revolution. It is incumbent on us to protest until we save our democracy."

Organizers of the protests against the judicial reform were similarly skeptical of Netanyahu's plea. "It's a scam designed to undermine the protests. Conversing is not an option as long as the vote on the reform hasn't been completely suspended."

Late last night, with a vote of 63 in favor and 47 opposed, the Knesset plenum passed the judicial reform bill on its first reading. That lets the coalition have complete control over the committee for judge selection. It further means the high court of justice will be barred from challenging Basic Laws.

The first reading also passed a provision that stipulates the government will be able to summon Supreme Court nominees via the constitutional committee that has a minimum of five members. After the vote, the Premier went on Twitter: "A great day and a great night."

President Isaac Herzog, who has still been unable to get both sides to sit at a table and calm tensions, spoke earlier today at the 'People of the State' conference. "It's a sad morning. Many citizens from all swaths of Israeli society, including those who voted for this government are anxious about the people's unity.

"We must make every effort to begin conversing and reach a framework for a reform that will have a broad agreement, helping us out of this difficult time. As most people want a solution and a reasonable framework, we can work things out."

During the conference, opposition chairman Yair Lapid said: "What we need to see this upcoming Saturday is the biggest protest in our history, because that's the only thing that genuinely scares this government. This is a sad and difficult morning. They began a process that will end Israeli democracy and passed it on the first reading, and we're supposed to pretend it's okay. It's not.

"The government acts like we're in a dictatorship. This could become much worse, and I say that despite being a natural optimist. Everything they say about dialogue is a blatant lie. True dialogue doesn't interest them."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is spearheading the judicial reform, said: "This is a morning of great hope and determination."

As he was speaking at the conference, many attendees booed him loudly, prompting him to respond: "Why are you booing? We won't be silenced. Is silencing us your idea of democracy? I'll gladly give the President my phone so he can see all the messages that came pouring in.