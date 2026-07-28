Report: Gulf-backed Oman plan would strip Iran of sole control over Strait of Hormuz

Oman has presented Iran with a Gulf-backed proposal to establish a joint regional mechanism for managing the Strait of Hormuz , a Gulf source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the proposal, Iran would no longer exercise sole control over the strategic waterway. Instead, the strait would be managed through a regional framework involving other states, with users making voluntary payments to support its operation.

Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: Stringer/Reuters )

The plan has received regional backing, the source said.

It is modeled on arrangements used in the Strait of Malacca, where countries and other users of the shipping route voluntarily contribute to funding navigation, environmental protection and search-and-rescue services.

No details were provided on which countries would participate in the proposed Hormuz mechanism, how it would be administered or whether Iran had formally responded.

The proposal comes as the strait remains a central point of tension between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan about the waterway, Iranian state television reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the officials emphasized the need to strengthen regional cooperation and advance diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability and ending what Tehran described as insecurity imposed in the strait by U.S. actions.

Disagreements over control of the waterway have significantly weakened a memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.

Iran has insisted on retaining control of the strait and seeks to charge vessels for passage, while keeping Oman involved in its management as the other state bordering the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes. Before the current conflict, about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas passed through it.

Iran has again restricted access to the waterway since hostilities between Tehran and Washington resumed in early July.