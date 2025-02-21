Hamas hands over coffin it claims contains Shiri Bibas' remains

Hamas handed over a coffin to the Red Cross Friday night, claiming it contains the remains of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas.

The report follows Hamas' widely condemned move on Thursday, when it returned the body of an unidentified Gazan woman instead of Bibas, the mother of two young boys—Kfir and Ariel Bibas—who, according to Israeli intelligence, were brutally murdered in captivity.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean )

An Israeli official said authorities have contacted the Red Cross for verification. The humanitarian organization confirmed it had been summoned to retrieve a coffin in Gaza and was en route to the designated location. Shortly after, the official said Red Cross representatives had taken possession of the coffin and were transporting it to an IDF unit in Gaza.

The IDF said it was reviewing the situation, urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could harm ongoing efforts. Meanwhile, Israeli police have been instructed to prepare for the escort of the convoy carrying the coffin to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification.

Earlier, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari reiterated that forensic analysis and intelligence indicate Kfir and Ariel Bibas were killed in November 2023 by their captors in Gaza. "The additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas and did not match any known hostage," Hagari said, calling Hamas' actions a "grave violation" of the agreement requiring the return of four deceased hostages. "We demand Hamas return Shiri Bibas alongside all our hostages—both the living and the fallen."

2 View gallery Red Cross ( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the situation, vowing to act "resolutely" to bring Shiri home. He warned Hamas that it would "pay the full price for this cruel and cynical violation of the agreement," adding, "The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and of Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. May God avenge their blood. And we will avenge it as well."