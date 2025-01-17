Initiative launches West Bank support caucus in US Congress

Over 20 members of the U.S. Congress recently attended a historic launch event for the caucus supporting the West Bank in Congress. The event took place just days before the inauguration of incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Among the attendees were relatives of hostages, including ex-hostage Aviva Siegel whose husband Keith, an American citizen, is still held in Gaza, as well as Yarden Gonen, sister of hostage Romi Gonen. Other attendees included members of the incoming Trump administration, evangelical community leaders and representatives of Jewish communities in the U.S.
The caucus was initiated by Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, in collaboration with New York Republican Representative Claudia Tenney. According to Dagan, the goal is "to deepen the ties between Israel and its friends in Congress and advance legislative initiatives supporting Jewish settlement."
The caucus plans to promote new legislation banning the use of the term "West Bank" in official U.S. government documents, mandating instead the use of "Judea and Samaria." It also seeks to work with the incoming administration to lift sanctions on settlement activity and strengthen international support for the settlement enterprise.
Speaking at the event, Dagan said, "Today we start a marathon together — one that will lead us to victory: a victory for historical justice. Judea and Samaria aren’t just about historical justice for the Jewish people.
“Samaria is the security belt for Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport and the State of Israel as a whole. Judea and Samaria are also protecting the United States and all Western culture."
Tenney added, "We’re working to raise awareness of the historical importance of Judea and Samaria in the U.S. Congress, aiming to unite voices across America and globally in support of the region."
Republican Representative Tom McClintock from California added, "Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the historical land of the Jewish people, with roots spanning thousands of years.
“Beyond their historical importance, they carry critical security significance. The events of October 7 demonstrated that Israel can’t be secure without full sovereignty over its historic territories. The two-state solution experiment in Gaza has proven to be a failure."