Where the Wild Ministers Are: Ben-Gvir launches children’s book for students

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is taking his political messaging to the school gates, with activists from his far-right Otzma Yehudit party preparing to distribute a children’s book centered on the minister as the new school year begins, ynet has learned.

Party activists have been instructed in internal groups to report to schools across Israel and stand outside the entrances to hand copies directly to students. Some activists were given lists specifying the schools where they are expected to carry out the distribution.

'The Minister Who Never Stopped'

The book has already been sent to print and is written in language tailored to children. It presents what the party describes as Ben-Gvir’s activities and achievements during his tenure as national security minister, while weaving in themes from his political campaigns.

The political message is visible from the cover. Ben-Gvir appears as a cartoon character, alongside an image of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara standing on a police vehicle, a reference to one of his most prominent political confrontations.

The distribution is planned for areas outside school grounds rather than inside the institutions themselves, but the campaign is explicitly aimed at students arriving for the first day of classes.

Ynet has learned that Otzma Yehudit allocated tens of thousands of shekels to produce and distribute the books.

Ben-Gvir’s office confirmed the planned launch and said the book, titled The Minister Who Never Stopped, is intended to present his record during four years as national security minister.