Trump administration abruptly ousts 30 Biden-era ambassadors worldwide

US media reported Monday night that in an unusual move, the Trump administration decided to dismiss and recall dozens of American ambassadors appointed by former President Joe Biden . Most are career diplomats, meaning longtime professionals rather than political appointees.

According to the reports, the move is part of a broader shake-up aimed at replacing senior diplomatic staff with officials seen as better aligned with the new administration’s agenda, including its America First policy. The ambassadors were told their terms would end by late January. Administration sources said the decision affects envoys in about 30 countries, mainly in Africa. Other senior career diplomats who do not hold ambassadorial posts are also expected to be recalled.

While it is common for a new administration to replace ambassadors in key posts and appoint political allies or donors, such moves are typically not directed at career diplomats. Traditionally, veteran diplomats who are not identified with a political party remain in their positions until the end of their terms or until successors are appointed.

The American Foreign Service Association, which represents State Department employees, said it had received reports from members worldwide that several career diplomats appointed under the Biden administration were told by phone to leave their posts before mid-January, without explanation. The group warned that removing diplomats without justification undermines US credibility abroad and sends a troubling message to the professional diplomatic corps. It described the phone notifications as highly unusual and said sudden, unexplained recalls reflect a broader pattern of politicization that is already harming morale, effectiveness and US standing overseas.

Asked for comment, a State Department official said ambassadors serve as the president’s personal representatives and that the president has the right to ensure they promote his America First vision. The White House declined to identify which ambassadors are being recalled. An administration source said those affected would be instructed to seek new roles within the State Department.

