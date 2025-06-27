IDF chief signals to cabinet: 'We’re closing on defined Gaza objectives'

In what appeared to be a message to the cabinet, Zamir stated: “The fighting in Gaza is the primary front. In the near future, we will reach our designated lines. From there, operational options will be presented to the political echelon. We will continue acting decisively to achieve the two goals of the campaign—freeing the hostages and defeating Hamas.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir

According to Zamir, “ Iran has taken a major hit. The blow it suffered will affect the entire axis, including Hamas, whose main patron has been weakened. This has the potential to advance our objectives in Gaza.”

Zamir also addressed the deaths of seven IDF combat engineers from the 188th Armored Brigade, killed this week in fighting in Gaza : “We lost seven of our best in battle. It’s a painful event. We are standing with their families in this difficult hour. The incident will be investigated thoroughly, and we will learn from it.”

He expressed appreciation for the reservists: “To you, the reservists, our deep respect. You understand the gravity of the moment and continue to show up whenever called. Yesterday, we held a situation assessment to examine how we can ease the burden on reservists. We will make sure forces are used efficiently and only when there is a clear operational need.”

IDF forces in Gaza

Zamir’s remarks come amid growing talk of a potential “comprehensive deal” in the Middle East following the Israeli strikes on Iran. U.S. officials said Thursday that “momentum has been created post-Iran, and progress is possible.”

Israeli officials familiar with the negotiations said, “Netanyahu wants to close this at the highest levels. This time it’s a comprehensive deal—it won’t be like previous arrangements where a delegation is sent for proximity talks with Hamas. This will come from the top, with a joint decision by Netanyahu, Trump, White House envoy Brett McGurk, and Israeli Minister Ron Dermer. Everyone else is just spinning their wheels and doesn’t know what’s happening.”

The sources added that the proposed deal is far-reaching and includes a cease-fire, the return of 50 hostages, and an expansion of the Abraham Accords. “That’s what interests Trump. He’s not here to sabotage—he’s offering a bear hug,” one source said.

Israeli forces have been operating in recent days in Khan Younis and northern Gaza. The operation’s goal was to shrink Hamas’s area of control in the Strip. Over the past two weeks, amid the conflict with Iran, the pace of fighting in Gaza has slowed as the Strip became a secondary theater. Due to manpower shortages and the operational demands of the Iran conflict, the IDF has frozen many planned attacks against Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and Khan Younis.