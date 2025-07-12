Israeli historian warns: West may not survive if it ignores radical Islam

If the West does not wake up to the dangers of extreme Islam, it will struggle to survive, according to Israeli historian and author Gadi Taub.
Speaking on ILTV News, Taub said that he would “rather be alive than loved.”
“The world at large loves Jews when they're dead and when they're victims,” Taub said. “They love victims in general. So, they frame the Palestinians as permanent victims. This is the woke hierarchy of victimhood, which, if you win, you will be hated.”
Taub said Israel is now at the forefront of the West's war with Jihad Nazism and at the forefront of the war of civilization against barbarism.
“We are waiting for the West to wake up and see that it's losing this same battle in its own backyard, in the countries that are now being overtaken by extremists of the terrorist persuasion,” Taub said. He added that “if the West does not wake up, the problem would not be that they love us or hate us, the problem will be their own survival.”
Watch the full interview: