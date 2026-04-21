London Tube driver suspended after saying Jews not safe on his line

A London Underground driver has been suspended after being filmed telling protesters that Jews are not safe traveling on his line, remarks that come amid a surge in antisemitic incidents across the United Kingdom.

The driver, who operates trains on the Bakerloo line, was recorded during a railway workers’ protest on Saturday when he was asked whether it was safe for Jews to travel on his route.

London Underground driver suspended and investigated after saying Jews are not safe when he is driving

“Is it safe for Jews to ride the Bakerloo line?” he was asked.

“Not when I’m driving,” he replied.

He then delivered a direct message to the Jewish community: “Stay away,” adding that they could travel that day because he was not currently operating a train.

Suspension and investigation

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed to the Daily Mail that it had seen the footage and suspended the driver pending an investigation.

Chief Operating Officer Claire Mann said: “Everyone has the right to travel around London without facing discrimination, and we are united against hate in all its forms. We will not tolerate any antisemitism and will treat this with the utmost seriousness.”

1 View gallery The suspended driver

She added that the driver had been identified and suspended as the company conducts a full investigation in line with its policies and procedures.

The driver made the remarks while holding a green flag bearing the logo of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), Bakerloo branch, alongside slogans and symbols associated with labor activism.

Hundreds of people were seen marching during the protest, many carrying signs and chanting.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the remarks.

“This is disgusting and clearly falls far short of the most basic expectations for public transport,” the group said. “More than two-thirds of British Jews already do not feel comfortable displaying their identity on public transport. We are grateful that TfL has identified and suspended this individual. We expect that he will ultimately be dismissed.”

Rising concerns in UK Jewish community

The incident comes against the backdrop of growing concern over attacks targeting Jewish communities in Britain, including arson attacks on Jewish-owned businesses.

“We cannot, and must not, wait for that to change before we understand just how dangerous this moment is for all of our society,” he wrote on X.