Israeli couple accused of spying for Iran as authorities uncover multiple espionage plots

An Israeli couple from the central city of Ra’anana has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran , part of what officials say is a broader crackdown on Iranian efforts to recruit operatives inside Israel.

Yuveda Yisrailov, 31, and Doria Achiel, 29, were detained Monday following a covert investigation led by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency. A Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court extended their detention by eight days. Authorities allege the couple passed sensitive information to Iranian handlers and maintained contact with foreign agents. They also face additional charges of conspiracy, drug possession and obstruction of justice.

Police say the suspects were using phones and computers believed to have been used to communicate with Iranian operatives. The investigation reportedly uncovered encrypted messages that officials claim were exchanged between the couple and their alleged handlers in Iran.

Achiel was initially summoned for questioning in mid-June but failed to appear, prompting a raid on her home Monday morning. Police say she later cooperated, handing over access codes to her devices. During a court hearing, Achiel insisted she had only filmed graffiti as part of a video that is already in police possession. A police representative responded that he was unaware of the video, though it was submitted to the court.

The court heard tense exchanges between Achiel’s attorney, Nir David and a police official, who refused to clarify what classified information was allegedly transferred or whether the suspects received compensation. When pressed, the officer replied sarcastically, “Want a hug?” before apologizing after a judge’s reprimand.

The court was also told that police initially claimed to have found 100 grams of cannabis in Achiel’s home, though this was later revised to 13 grams. “This is a case of nothing at all,” David said after the hearing.

Yisrailov, in a separate hearing, denied the allegations. “I have no connection to this. I cooperated with investigators and told them to uncover the truth,” he said, adding that a man named Yonatan from Jerusalem had transferred him $100 to convert into cryptocurrency. Police also said Yisrailov is subject to an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant, though the judge criticized the timing of that disclosure.

The arrests are part of a wider investigation launched jointly by the Shin Bet and Israeli police to expose Iranian-backed espionage networks operating within the country.

Authorities on Monday revealed two additional cases involving three Israeli citizens accused of working for Iranian intelligence.

In one case, Mark Morgain, 33, of the Jordan Valley, allegedly agreed to retrieve a grenade planted in a hidden location and deliver it to a third party. Investigators say he knew the device was intended to harm civilians. Morgain is also suspected of filming missile interception footage during a military operation for his Iranian handler.

In a separate case, two residents of Tiberias — Yoni Segal, 18, and Nahorai Omri Mizrahi, 20 — were arrested on suspicion of being recruited for a targeted assassination of an Israeli citizen. Authorities say the pair had been promised hundreds of thousands of shekels and were instructed to travel abroad for training before receiving their assignment. They were arrested before departing the country.

Investigators say Segal and Mizrahi also conducted surveillance of Israeli commercial and medical sites, including the Grand Canyon mall in Haifa, the Big Fashion mall in Tiberias, Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Center and Ichilov Hospital. They allegedly documented security presence and shared their real-time locations with handlers while requesting additional assignments.

A court extended their detention by four days and police said indictments are expected in the coming days.