Freed IDF lookouts post mocking song of farewell to Sinwar

IDF lookouts who were held captive in Gaza and released earlier this year posted a clip bidding farewell to Hamas's Mohammed Sinwar, who was the target of an assassination attempt by the IDF on Tuesday.
Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev were taken hostage from their base in Nahal Oz, on the Gaza border during the Hamas massacre and held captive in Gaza for 477 days before their release.
There has been no confirmation that Sinwar was killed in the massive bombing of an underground compound in Khan Younis while rescue efforts continued there on Wednesday.
"I think only those who survived captivity would understand what this song means to the 'garbage' of people there," Daniela Gilboa wrote. "Bye-bye to someone who died, and his body emits a foul smell."