Freed IDF lookouts post mocking song of farewell to Sinwar

Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev humiliate the terrorist leader targeted by the IDF, in an Instagram post; 'only those who had been held hostage can understand what such a song means to the captors' 

ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza
Karina Ariev
Daniella Gilboa
Hamas
Mohammed Sinwar
Naama Levy
IDF Lookout
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
IDF lookouts who were held captive in Gaza and released earlier this year posted a clip bidding farewell to Hamas's Mohammed Sinwar, who was the target of an assassination attempt by the IDF on Tuesday.
Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev were taken hostage from their base in Nahal Oz, on the Gaza border during the Hamas massacre and held captive in Gaza for 477 days before their release.
Freed IDF lookouts in song mocking Mohammed Sinwar's likely death
(Daniella Gilboa Instagram post )
3 View gallery
קרינה ארייב דניאלה גלבוע נעמה לוי לירי אלבגקרינה ארייב דניאלה גלבוע נעמה לוי לירי אלבג
Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev
There has been no confirmation that Sinwar was killed in the massive bombing of an underground compound in Khan Younis while rescue efforts continued there on Wednesday.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
3 View gallery
תקיפות בבית החולים האירופאי בחאן יונסתקיפות בבית החולים האירופאי בחאן יונס
Rescue efforts after an IDF targeted strike on Mohammed Sinwar

3 View gallery
נעמה לוי, חטופהנעמה לוי, חטופה
Naama Levy during the Hamas massacre, abducted to Gaza
"I think only those who survived captivity would understand what this song means to the 'garbage' of people there," Daniela Gilboa wrote. "Bye-bye to someone who died, and his body emits a foul smell."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""