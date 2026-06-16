Russian warship fires warning shots at yacht in English Channel

A Russian frigate sailing in the English Channel fired warning shots toward a civilian yacht Tuesday, British media reported.

The PA news agency reported that the incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. local time after the yacht approached the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich in the area between the Isle of Wight and Normandy.

2 View gallery The English Channel

Sky News reported that the incident took place outside British territorial waters and that the yacht was about 457 meters, or 500 yards, from the Russian ship when the warning shots were fired. No injuries or damage were reported.

The circumstances remained unclear. Britain’s Defense Ministry confirmed it was investigating a maritime incident in the area but did not provide further details.

2 View gallery ( Photo: UK MOD Crown/LPhot Hutchins/Handout via REUTERS )

Britain said Monday that two Royal Navy ships had tracked the Admiral Grigorovich while it was sailing west of Brest, France.