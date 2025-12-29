Man arrested after allegedly stealing car with baby inside from hospital

Police say car taken from outside Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera while the engine was running; baby found unharmed and quickly reunited with the family; suspect in custody and under investigation

Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from the parking lot of Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in the coastal city of Hadera while a baby was inside.
In a statement, police said officers from the Hadera station responded quickly to the report, located the vehicle in the area and returned the baby safely to the family. The child was unharmed.
האמבולנסים עם פצועי הפיגוע בצומת כרכור בביה"ח הלל יפההאמבולנסים עם פצועי הפיגוע בצומת כרכור בביה"ח הלל יפה
Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera
(Photo: Eitan Glikman)
According to the preliminary investigation, the baby’s mother had briefly left the car running while she stepped away to pick something up near the hospital. When she returned, the car was gone. She began calling for help, prompting hospital security and police to launch a swift search.
The suspect was taken in for questioning at the Hadera police station. Authorities said they would evaluate whether to extend his detention based on the investigation’s findings.
