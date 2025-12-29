Man arrested after allegedly stealing car with baby inside from hospital

Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from the parking lot of Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in the coastal city of Hadera while a baby was inside.

In a statement, police said officers from the Hadera station responded quickly to the report, located the vehicle in the area and returned the baby safely to the family. The child was unharmed.

