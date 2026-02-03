Off-duty medic saves groom who collapsed at central Israel wedding

United Hatzalah volunteer Ben Sinai was a guest at the celebration when the groom, 34, suffered cardiac arrest; he launched CPR and used a defibrillator as others joined; ‘By what felt like a miracle, his heart started beating again,’ he says

A 34-year-old groom collapsed Monday evening during his wedding on a kibbutz in central Israel after suffering cardiac arrest.
Guests at the event performed resuscitation efforts, and he was evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, sedated and on a ventilator. Hospital officials said his condition was stable.
Ben Sinai, a United Hatzalah medic who was attending the wedding as a guest, said he noticed commotion and cries for help before realizing the groom had collapsed and gone into cardiac arrest.
“I immediately called for assistance and began CPR, together with additional medics, including the use of a defibrillator available at the event hall,” Sinai said. “After prolonged resuscitation efforts, and by what felt like a miracle, his heart started beating again.”
