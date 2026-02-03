Off-duty medic saves groom who collapsed at central Israel wedding

A 34-year-old groom collapsed Monday evening during his wedding on a kibbutz in central Israel after suffering cardiac arrest.

Guests at the event performed resuscitation efforts, and he was evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, sedated and on a ventilator. Hospital officials said his condition was stable.

Ben Sinai, a United Hatzalah medic who was attending the wedding as a guest, said he noticed commotion and cries for help before realizing the groom had collapsed and gone into cardiac arrest.