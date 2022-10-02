Shin Bet breaks up Islamic State terrorist cell in Nazareth; six arrested

The Shin Bet security agency last month broke up an Islamic State cell in the northern city of Nazareth and arrested six suspects who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks throughout Israel, Ynet learned on Sunday.

In their investigation, the suspects revealed that they had planned various different attacks.

4 View gallery Suspects arrested over alleged Islamic State affiliation, clockwise from top left: Muhammad Ihab Suleiman, Muamen Nijam, Ahmed Belal Suleiman, Jafar Suleiman, Jihad Bakr ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The group planned to target a Muslim high school in their city due to its curriculum which includes sex education. The attack would have endangered the lives of hundreds of students, teachers, and other school staff.

They also planned to attack the headquarters of the Northern District Police in Nazareth, a busy hitchhiking station in the northern city of Nahariya, and several nature reserves frequented by Jewish tourists.

Indictments were filed against the six on Sunday, which included terror charges. The Shin Bet had requested to have them remanded until the end of proceedings, which will take place at the Nazareth District Court

The six group members were identified as Muhammad Ihab Suleiman (25), Jafar Suleiman (21), Muamen Nijam (20), Ahmad Belal Suleiman (18), Jihad Bakr (20), and a minor whose name was barred from publication.

4 View gallery Khaled Sliman High School in Nazareth ( Photo: via Facebook )

According to the Shin Bet, the suspects consumed Islamic State content they were exposed to online which led them to develop deep sympathies for extremist ideology. Cell members also tried to obtain weapons and recruit other people who share similar beliefs.

Israel Police and Shin Bet warned that Islamic State is trying to recruit members of Israel's sizeable Arab minority through social media.

Security agencies reported that the Islamic State content found on the suspects' cellphones included images of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of the extremist group who was killed in a U.S. Special Forces operation in 2019, which points to the cell's affiliation with IS ideology rather than the group itself.

4 View gallery Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ( Photo: MCT )

Other content included an image of Muath al-Kasasbeh, a Jordanian pilot who was captured and executed by the group in early 2015, with the caption "burn the sinners" superimposed on it. Another image featured IS training in Africa.

The suspects were also members of several Telegram channels used to share news about the organization, terror attack summaries, and religious and terror-inciting content.

Superintendent Hodaya Amsalem, head of the minority division in the northern district, who investigated the case, said:

"We managed to thwart a series of harsh and severe terror attacks that would have shaken the north. They planned on attacking a Muslim high school in Nazareth, to their claims because sexual education is taught there. Regarding the hitchhiking station in Nahariyya, the goal was to carry out a shooting attack towards soldiers that stand there.

"They did not work at set hours. They all worked in renovations and in electrify and usually met to plan the attacks," she said.

4 View gallery Islamic State materials seized by Shin Bet ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Meanwhile, the lawyer of one of the defendants claimed that his client "denies any connection to ISIS.