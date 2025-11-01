Morocco celebrates UN decision backing autonomy plan for Western Sahara

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution stating that the most feasible solution to the 50-year conflict in Western Sahara could be genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty, aimed at ending the decades-long standoff with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

In Rabat, the decision was met with celebrations, as Morocco considers Western Sahara an integral part of its kingdom. Thousands took to the streets waving national flags and cheering the outcome, while the Polisario Front rejected the resolution outright.

Watch: Celebrations in Morocco

The conflict over the vast, desert region along the Atlantic coast erupted in 1975, after Spanish colonial forces withdrew. Morocco claimed the territory and formally annexed it in 1979. For 16 years, it fought the Polisario Front, which sought independence for the Sahrawi people and declared the establishment of the “Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic” in 1976.

Today, Morocco controls about three-quarters of Western Sahara, while the Polisario governs the remainder. Roughly 600,000 people live in the territory.

4 View gallery Celebrations in Morocco ( Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP )

According to the Security Council resolution, both sides were urged to resume negotiations based on Morocco’s 2007 autonomy proposal. Under that plan, Western Sahara would have its own local, legislative, executive, and judicial authorities elected by residents, while Rabat would retain control over defense, foreign affairs, and religion.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP )

Polisario rejects “legitimization of Moroccan occupation”

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said after the vote: “We call on all sides to use the coming weeks to sit down and engage in serious discussions. We believe regional peace is possible this year and will do everything we can to facilitate progress.”

Russia, China, and Pakistan abstained from the vote, while Algeria, an ally of the Polisario, did not participate. Eleven Council members voted in favor. The resolution also renewed for another year the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO.

Algeria’s UN ambassador, Amar Benjama, said: “The final decision about the territory’s future can belong only to the people living under colonial rule. The text ignores the Polisario Front’s proposals.”

4 View gallery A Moroccan celebrates with a photo of the king ( Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP )

The Polisario’s UN representative, Sidi Mohamed Omar, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The Polisario Front reaffirms the Sahrawi people’s unwavering commitment to their non-negotiable right to self-determination and independence, and to defend their rights and sovereignty by all legitimate means.”

Following the vote, the Polisario announced it would not take part in “any peace process or negotiations based on proposals intended to legitimize Morocco’s military occupation.”

Rabat praises “historic” decision

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI hailed the resolution as “a historic decision,” adding: “We thank President Trump for his efforts to reach a final solution to the Sahara issue. We seek a resolution with no winners or losers.”

The king also called for dialogue with Algeria, addressing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune: “We do not see developments regarding the Sahara as a victory, nor do we intend to exploit them to ignite conflict.”

4 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki )

Another Trump-era peace deal in the making?

U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, under which Morocco normalized ties with Israel. In July, Trump reaffirmed his support, calling Morocco’s autonomy plan “the only viable solution.”

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, previously said Washington was working toward a peace agreement between Algeria and Morocco. Israel officially recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2023.

Following Israel’s recognition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced criticism after maps displayed in official settings showed Morocco without Western Sahara. The backlash prompted Israel’s Foreign Ministry to replace them with maps that include the region as part of Morocco.