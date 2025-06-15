Israel intercepts missiles from Iran as IDF strikes back in Tehran

Air raid sirens sounded across northern and central Israel, including the Jerusalem and Samaria regions, on Sunday afternoon as Iran launched two near-simultaneous salvos of scores of ballistic missiles.

Air defense systems successfully intercepted much of the Iranian missile fire, with explosions heard over Tel Aviv. Civilian emergency services confirmed no new reports of missile impacts or casualties from the latest salvos, and the Home Front Command authorized residents nationwide to leave protected areas.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force carried out a fresh round of precision airstrikes on dozens of military and missile‑related sites in Tehran.

Defense Minister Israel Katz informed the Cabinet on Sunday that the nationwide state of emergency would be extended through June 30.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Earlier on Sunday morning, Iran had staged a massive missile and drone assault on central Israel , following earlier strikes against the north. At least 10 people were killed across both attacks and hundreds wounded.

3 View gallery Impact site of Iranian ballistic missile in Bat Yam ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the scene of the missile impact in Bat Yam

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while visiting the site of a missile strike in Bat Yam, vowed that Israel would achieve its objectives to eliminate the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. “Iran will pay a very heavy price for murdering civilians,” he said.

The IDF reported having intercepted dozens of Iranian attack drones during the day over the northern and eastern valleys and the Arava Desert, with no injuries reported.