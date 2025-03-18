Air raid sirens sound across Negev as IDF intercepts missile from Yemen

Air raid sirens were activated across the Negev region Tuesday evening following a missile launch from Yemen, the IDF said.

Alerts were triggered in multiple localities, including Abu Qrenat, Abu Talul, Be'er Sheva, Oron Industrial Zone, Dimona Industrial Zone, Yeruham, Ben Gurion College, Merhav Am, Qasr al-Sir, Sde Boker, Nevatim, Segev Shalom, and Tel Sheva.

1 View gallery Archival: Yemen strike intercepted over Israel ( Photo; IDF )

The IDF confirmed that the Air Force intercepted a missile using the Arrow defense system before it entered Israeli airspace. "A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said.

Meanwhile, senior Houthi official Hezam al-Asad posted on X (formerly Twitter) as the missile was launched, declaring, "The Yemeni people will not leave Gaza alone. The Zionists will pay for their crimes."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the incident.

Meanwhile, aviation officials said that several incoming flights to Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily placed in holding patterns following the missile launch.

Among the delayed flights were arrivals from Athens, Berlin and Milan, as well as an Arkia flight that had departed from Israel but was forced to turn back. After a brief delay, all affected aircraft were granted clearance to land. Airport authorities have not reported any further operational impacts.