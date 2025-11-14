Iran seizes tanker after suspicious approach in Gulf of Oman

The oil tanker TALARA, sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore through the Strait of Hormuz, was seized by Iran after first reporting that small boats had approached and attached themselves to the hull. The vessel then suddenly changed course toward the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic.

A U.S. official confirmed that Iran seized the tanker and said it was the first incident of its kind in several months. A U.S. Navy drone circled above the area where the tanker deviated from its route.

Columbia Shipmanagement, the Cyprus-based company that operates the vessel, said it had lost contact with the ship, which was carrying high-sulfur gas oil. The company said it was working closely with all relevant authorities to restore communications with the crew and vessel.

1 View gallery The location where the incident occurred ( From UKMTO )

Ambrey, a British maritime security firm that first reported the unusual incident, said it occurred about 40 kilometers off the coast of the UAE. The tanker, which flies the flag of the Marshall Islands, veered off course as it crossed the Gulf of Oman. Ambrey warned that it was likely a highly targeted operation.

Shortly afterward, Britain’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency warned that “state activity” had likely affected the tanker. “Vessels are advised to navigate with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the agency said.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Red Sea and Gulf region have become a battleground following Houthi attacks on ships they claimed were bound for Israel or linked to it. Tensions eased somewhat after the ceasefire in Gaza, although a tanker was attacked last month in the Gulf of Aden. According to reports, that vessel was carrying an Iranian shipment for the Houthis and belonged to Tehran’s so-called shadow fleet. Israel denied involvement in that strike, as did the Houthis.