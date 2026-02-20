Yoni Netanyahu statue to be unveiled at Entebbe Airport, Uganda army chief says

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of the Ugandan army and son of the country’s president, announced Thursday on X that a statue of Lt. Col. Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu will soon be erected at “the exact spot where he was killed at Entebbe Airport.”

According to Kainerugaba, the gesture is intended to “strengthen blood relations with Israel.” He added, “Yoni is the big brother of Prime Minister

, later named Operation Yonatan in his honor. As commander of the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit, he led the assault force that stormed the old terminal in Uganda to rescue more than 100 Israeli and Jewish hostages who had been hijacked by terrorists.

