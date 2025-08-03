Iran sets up new defense council in wake of war with Israel

Iran's top security body approved the establishment of a National Defense Council on Sunday, according to state media, following a short air war with Israel in June that was Iran's most acute military challenge since the 1980s war with Iraq.

"The new defense body will review defense plans and enhance the capabilities of Iran's armed forces in a centralized manner," the Supreme National Security Council's Secretariat was quoted as saying by state media.

1 View gallery Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian; Israeli airstrike on Iran during June war ( Photo: Alexander NEMENOV/POOL/AFP )

The defense council will be chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and consists of the heads of the three government branches, senior armed forces commanders and relevant ministries.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

On Sunday, the commander-in-chief of Iran's military, Amir Hatami, warned that threats from Israel persist and should not be underestimated, even as Iran works to restore air defenses damaged in the brief conflict.

Israeli airstrikes in heart of Tehran during brief June war

In June, Israel launched a large-scale air campaign — codenamed Operation Rising Lion — targeting Iranian nuclear and missile sites, as well as key Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps infrastructure. The strikes reportedly included hundreds of aircraft and covert drone sabotage by Mossad agents, which disabled air-defense systems and missile installations across several Iranian cities. Iranian commanders and scientists were among the casualties.

Iran retaliated with waves of missiles and drone attacks against Israel. While many were intercepted, some struck populated areas, causing deaths and injuries.