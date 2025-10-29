Forced out? Top IDF lawyer on leave amid leak probe, but Katz insists she won’t return

Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi would not have stepped aside if there were any suspicions of misconduct against her, senior military legal sources said Wednesday, after the IDF’s chief prosecutor took leave amid a criminal investigation into the leak of a video allegedly showing Israeli soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee .

She is expected to provide her version of events to investigators in the coming days, likely as a witness rather than a suspect.

3 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: IDF, Defense Ministry, Meir Even Haim, Shalev Shalom )

Her deputy, Col. Gal Asael, who led the IDF’s internal review of the leak last year and recommended closing the case, is expected to serve as acting chief prosecutor. However, the IDF told Ynet that no official replacement has yet been appointed and the matter is still under review.

The attorney general announced Wednesday that a criminal investigation has been opened into the leak of a video aired by Keshet News, which appeared to show IDF soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee. The footage was taken at Sde Teiman, a military base in southern Israel that had been converted into a detention center during the war. In response to the investigation, the military confirmed Tomer-Yerushalmi had taken a leave of absence.

The investigation is being handled by the Israel Police and the State Prosecutor’s Office, not by the military police. Five reservists from Unit 100 have been indicted for the alleged abuse, which took place in July 2024. According to the indictment, the detainee—an operative of Hamas' elite Nukhba unit—was handcuffed, blindfolded and then subjected to a prolonged beating, including kicking, stomping, being struck with a baton and taser gun shocks to his body and head.

Protesters storm Sde Teiman base ( Video: Ilana Curiel )

3 View gallery Protesters storm Sde Teiman base ( Photo: REUTERS/Jill Gralow )

Sources say investigators are examining whether close associates of Tomer-Yerushalmi were involved in the leak, and have not ruled out the possibility that she may have authorized it. Nonetheless, those close to her said her decision to take leave was meant to protect the integrity and independence of the investigation.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, however, claimed she was effectively removed. “The chief of staff informed me that due to the criminal investigation into the leaked footage and the examination of involvement by members of the military prosecution, it was decided that the chief military prosecutor would go on leave,” he said, adding that she would not return to her post until the probe concludes. Katz described the incident as “one of the gravest blood libels” against the IDF, warning that it exposes Israeli soldiers to international legal threats.

The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation was launched after new information surfaced, and to ensure that the military prosecutor's office is not perceived as investigating itself or its affiliated enforcement bodies. “The investigation is being led by the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Israel Police and overseen by the State Prosecutor’s Office. Several investigative actions have already taken place, and the High Court has been notified,” the AG’s office said. No further details were provided due to the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

Military Police confront Unit 100 reservists on Sde Teiman base

3 View gallery Gaza detainees on Sde Teiman base ( Photo: CNN )

The video, published in August 2024, was met with allegations that it had been selectively edited and spliced from multiple clips. The Choosing Life bereaved families’ forum petitioned the High Court to open a criminal investigation into the leak, arguing it endangered soldiers’ lives and harmed Israel’s position internationally. Following the announcement of the investigation, the group called for the “full pursuit of the truth and accountability for those who leaked and manipulated the footage.”

The leak occurred after the arrest of the reservists, which sparked widespread protests, including base incursions by right-wing public figures. Defense attorneys for the accused soldiers have consistently denied any sexual misconduct occurred and demanded that the leak itself be investigated, noting the original footage gave a misleading impression.