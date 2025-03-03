Ramadan in Gaza: A holiday overshadowed by war

In Gaza’s Khan Younis, residents are struggling to uphold Ramadan traditions amid the devastation of war. Markets still offer food and drinks, but the usual festive atmosphere is absent.

AN UNCERTAIN RAMADAN ( קרדיט: ILTV )

"Before the war, we would sit together at one table, sharing meals with neighbors, young and old. But this year, we have no homes, no money—we have exhausted all means of life," said Palestinian resident Abu Salah Madi.

Israel and Hamas are currently in a fragile ceasefire, which has resulted in the release of 33 Israeli hostages and 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli negotiators have arrived in Cairo in hopes of extending the truce, prioritizing further hostage releases.

West Bank Tensions Amid Ramadan

In the West Bank, Ramadan preparations are subdued. Markets that would typically be bustling ahead of the holiday are seeing fewer shoppers, as vendors cite increased security restrictions.

"In past years, the markets were packed with people, eating and drinking with ease. But now, the situation is completely different," noted vendor Amir Amireh.

Jerusalem on High Alert

At Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, preparations are underway for an influx of worshippers. The Waqf has installed protective coverings in the courtyards, but tensions remain high. The site has been a frequent flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, raising concerns over potential clashes.