Expert warns anti-Zionism could drive Jews out of the West

If anti-Zionism continues to spread across the West, no Jews will be left living there, according to Oz Party founder Einat Wilf.

“Every country that allowed anti-Zionism to become its dominant ideology, to become institutionalized, became hostile to Jewish life,” Wilf said last week on ILTV’s Insider. “From the Arab world to Iran to the Soviet Union to Eastern Europe, the environment turned hostile to Jewish life, and if it was not stopped, no Jews were left.”

Wilf said this same dynamic is now playing out in countries such as Australia. When Australia was at the height of Zionism, she noted, it was one of the most pro-Israel countries, and Jewish communities felt the safest and most thriving. Zionism and Judaism, she said, cannot be separated. When a country is Zionist, Jews are safe, and when a country is anti-Zionist, Jews are not safe.

“This is what we're seeing now,” Wilf contended.

Wilf said Jews living in the West should first reach out to allies.

“We do have allies. We have friends, people who understand that something sinister and wrong is happening,” she said. “We need to help them see the forest for the trees. See that this is not about the Israeli government or Zionism, but that it is about this dangerous vision that Utopia awaits on the other side of eradicating the collective Jew by any means necessary.”

Her second message, Wilf added, is that now is the time for Jews to take care of Jews. Jewish resources, she argued, should be directed toward Jewish communities rather than causes such as the arts or academia.

“Whatever resources they have, passion, time, resources they should put towards the Jewish community until this wave is fought against,” Wilf said.

Wilf was also asked whether Israel could be the solution, or whether it is part of the cause of what is happening in the West. She said it is neither.

“Israel was meant to be for Jews to be masters of their fate, to exercise their self determination,” Wilf explained. “The notion that this would be a kind of hermetically sealed safe space, that was never the intention. The intention was always just to be the one place where we govern ourselves by ourselves.”

Looking ahead, Wilf questioned whether the West can reverse course.

“Everywhere that this arc was allowed to go essentially unopposed, no Jews were left. And at this point, I kind of pin all my hopes on one video that went viral early after October 7,” she said. “Remember when these over-educated college students would tear down the hostage posters, especially of the children? There was a video that went viral in New York City of two construction workers, I think one was black, one was Hispanic, looking at this and going, it's not right. Stop it. It's not right.

“And I remember looking at this and thinking, I genuinely hope that the West, and especially the US, still have this foundational base of common sense.”