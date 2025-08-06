Galilee spring festivals return in full bloom

Israel’s north is once again in bloom. One of the most beautiful showcases of the region’s nature and culture is the annual Galilee Spring Festivals—which, after more than a year of war, are finally open again to visitors.

From wine tastings to workshops and more, the spring festivals, run by the Western Galilee with the irreplaceable help of JNF-USA, are a hub of enrichment and creativity.

Local businesses thrive at the festival, with owner-led activities and seminars offering visitors a chance to experience the region’s unique customs and craftsmanship.

On October 7, 2023, Israel’s north became an active front in the war. With rocket attacks and constant sirens, the Galilee was emptied of visitors and the festival was postponed.

GALILEE SPRING FESTIVAL ( ILTV )

But now, the many events of the spring festival are in full swing and making a massive comeback.

One of the standout events hosted by JNF-USA and the Western Galilee region was the Natural & Artistic Pharmacy workshop—an immersive experience blending Japanese knowledge, creativity, and nature. Held in Bustan HaGalil, the workshop was led by Tamara Herbs and artist Hasi Naveh, who shared the benefits and secrets of natural pharmaceuticals rooted in Japanese culture.