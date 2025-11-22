Expert warns UN-backed reforms are essential before any talk of Palestinian statehood

As long as Palestinian society “remains indoctrinated and hate-filled and seeks Israel’s destruction,” there is no basis for discussing a Palestinian state, according to Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, director of the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

