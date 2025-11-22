Expert warns UN-backed reforms are essential before any talk of Palestinian statehood

As long as Palestinian society “remains indoctrinated and hate-filled and seeks Israel’s destruction,” there is no basis for discussing a Palestinian state, according to Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, director of the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
Hirsch said that any future state must first demonstrate meaningful change. For that to happen, he explained, the world needs to see “the implementation of the reforms that President Donald Trump has talked about for many years that are now part of the UN Security Council resolution … in order to make it into a body that does not educate to hate and that no longer rewards terrorism.”
Until that occurs, Hirsch argued, international talk of Palestinian statehood is premature. So far, he said, “this is just one big, very, very poor joke.”
Watch the full interview: