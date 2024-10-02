Hamas says responsible for Tel Aviv shooting attack

Footage from the scene of the attack in Tel Aviv





The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, claimed responsibility for the shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday in which seven Israelis were murdered . According to the terror group’s statement, the two Hebron terrorists were members of the terror organization. The IDF surrounded the Palestinian town in the West Bank after initial investigation suggested the terrorists originated from there.

The attack has heightened alert levels across the country, particularly in the West Bank after it was suspected the terrorists infiltrated the area via a breach in the West Bank barrier. Tensions in the area have escalated ahead of Rosh Hashanah and the upcoming October 7 anniversary.

2 View gallery Scene of attack in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Tal Shachar )

Security forces have already mapped the homes of the two terrorists and seven suspects have been arrested as part of the investigation into the attack, which indicated the two infiltrated from an area close to Jerusalem, leading the IDF Central Command to reinforce the border during the holiday period.

Three additional IDF battalions were recently deployed to the West Bank. Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, the military’s open-fire policy has been updated, specifically regarding illegal infiltrators attempting to cross into Israel, resulting in several shooting incidents.

The Central Command is deeply concerned about the activities of terrorist organizations along the West Bank barrier. Both the Shin Bet and the IDF are aware of persistent efforts by Iran and Hamas to smuggle weapons into refugee camps and armed terrorists through the eastern border.

One major concern suggests Iran might stir unrest among Jordanian residents, like the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, challenging Israel along another border. Jordan is closely monitoring these developments with deep concern, as several attempts have been made to arm and embolden residents near the border to act against Israel.

2 View gallery IDF forces in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Reinforcements are in place along near the West Bank border, Hebron and the West Bank proper, where large forces from the Judea and Samaria Division are operating. The upcoming holiday period and the significance of October 7 also raise tensions in the area.

Over a month has passed since the Central Command initiated a campaign aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the northern West Bank to prevent attacks inside Israel. So far, around 100 terrorists have been eliminated and many more have been arrested. The Shin Bet and IDF, however, still warn about Hamas and Iran's intent to carry out attacks.

At the same time, the Palestinian Authority is attempting to project its governance in West Bank cities like Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm.

