Mirvis says it ‘beggars belief’ Labor announced partial arms ban to Israel

In the strongest criticism yet of David Lammy’s Commons statement, Rabbi Mirvis added the announcement was made “at the very moment when six hostages murdered in cold blood by cruel terrorists were being buried by their families.”

He added: “As Israel faces down the threat of Iran and its proxies, not just to its own people, but to all of us in the democratic west; this announcement feeds the falsehood that Israel is in breach of International Humanitarian Law, when in fact it is going to extraordinary lengths to uphold it.

“Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies. It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond. Britain and Israel have so much to gain by standing together against our common enemies for the sake of a safer world. Surely that must be the way forward.”

The Board of Deputies also said it had expressed “deep concern” to the government “at the highest level about the decision, and its timing today”. The Jewish Leadership Council and Labor Friends of Israel were also among those to condemn the government’s decision to suspend 30 export licenses to Israel on the advice of a review.

Meanwhile several Labor MPs told Jewish News they failed to understand the decision to announce a partial suspension from over 350 licenses held with Israel. Responding to foreign secretary David Lammy’s statement in the Commons, the JLC said: “Today’s decision to restrict the export of arms to Israel is deeply disappointing.

“Today, when the bodies of the six murdered hostages are still being buried, it is more important than ever for the UK to stand by its ally Israel.”

Labor Friends of Israel said in a statement: ”Since 7 October, Israel has come under repeated, unprovoked and indiscriminate attack by Iran and its proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. We do not believe that restrictions on UK arms sales will help bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to a close or help ensure the release of the hostages, six of whom Hamas brutally murdered just days ago. Moreover, we are deeply concerned by the signal this sends to Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of state terrorism and Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine. We fear therefore that these restrictions risk encouraging Israel’s enemies, leading to greater escalation rather than de-escalation.”

Tory leadership challenger Robert Jenrick accused the government of playing “gesture politics” to appease the hard-left. Former Deputy PM Oliver Dowden saying he was “very concerned” that the ban came just “days after six hostages were murdered by Hamas.”

Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, said he was deeply disheartened by the decision, adding: “This comes at a time when we fight a war on seven different fronts – a war that was launched by a savage terrorist organization, unprovoked. At a time when we mourn six hostages who were executed in cold blood by Hamas inside tunnels in Gaza. At a time when we fight to bring 101 hostages home.”

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said he was “disappointed” by the British decision, adding it sent “a very problematic message to the terrorist organization Hamas and its sponsors in Iran”. And the DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Hamas had been offered “a line of hope” as a result of the decision.

He added: “This is a bad decision. It’s a decision which we will come to live to regret, and it’s one which unfortunately I believe has been a result of … pressure which Labor MPs have found in their seats, as a result of pro-Gaza protests.” One Labor MP, who spoke to Jewish News off the record, said they had received complaints about the decision from several people in the community who had backed them ahead of the election.

Another said they “understood” the decision to offer a symbolic gesture of opposition to the Benjamin Netanyahu government, but questioned the timing of Monday’s decision, on the same day funerals of the murdered hostages took place in Israel. The announcement of a partial suspension of licenses also failed to stem criticism from the hard left, who called for a complete ban on arms sales. Jewish News understands that Lammy was set to meet with communal leaders on Monday evening to discuss the decision.

Attorney General Richard Hermer is also understood to have met with some communal leaders in advance of Monday’s statement in the Commons.

