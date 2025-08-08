Ben Gurion Airport sees busiest travel day since war began

Ben Gurion Airport saw its busiest day of the summer on Thursday, with some 78,000 passengers passing through on approximately 470 flights.

FLYING OUT ( ILTV )

This month is expected to see more Israeli vacationers traveling abroad than in any month since the war began in October 2023, with an estimated 2.1 million passengers.

The most popular destinations this summer are Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Italy.

Foreign airlines resuming flights this week include Air Seychelles and Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air, which is operating routes to Budapest and Larnaca.

To accommodate the summer travel boom, the Airports Authority has reopened Terminal 1 for both international and domestic flights. Terminal 3 has also added 26 new ground-floor check-in counters.