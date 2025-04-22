'Al-Qassam shark': Arab social media explodes after northern Israel shark attack

Arab social media sites were humorous posts about the shark attack off Israel's Hadera shore on Monday, with the attacked diver still missing and the searches for him intensifying.

Many of the posts, especially those from Hamas supporters, tied the attack to the war in Gaza, using the tragic incident to mock Israel and promote anti-Israeli incitement.

In some posts, the shark was dubbed the "al-Qassam shark," after the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigades. Users posted pictures of a shark wearing a keffiyeh or the green Hamas headband, adding jokes that received thousands of likes, such as "The antisemitic shark – fight to total victory," or "The warrior shark, Abu-shark force."

In another post, a picture of former IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari next to a shark was posted with the caption claiming Hagari threatened retaliation against the animal and announced that the incident resulted in only minor injuries.

These posts highlight how events unrelated to the war are used on Arab social media outlets as tools for further incitement in the struggle against Israel.

Similar posts were seen on social media after a female caracal (also known as a desert lynx) attacked IDF soldiers last month, causing injuries. Some edited images depicted the animal wearing a keffiyeh or a headband bearing the insignia of Hamas’ military wing. Other images showed a desert lynx stepping on an Israeli flag or attacking IDF soldiers.

Social media posts praising the feline included captions such as "Thank you, Egyptian caracal," "Even our animals know you (Israel) are the enemy," and "Even nature rejects your existence." An artificial intelligence-generated video also appeared online, featuring a desert lynx alongside a Palestinian flag, "recounting" the attack, speaking out against IDF soldiers and calling for similar actions.