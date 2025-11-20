Lebanon captures notorious drug kingpin tied to Hezbollah and Assad regime

Though not named directly in the official statement, Zaiter was described by the military as “one of the most dangerous wanted individuals.” He is accused of leading a vast drug trafficking network that operated across Lebanon and Syria and played a major role in the regional production and distribution of

Lebanese media reported that Zaiter used the chaos of Syria’s civil war to expand his smuggling empire across the porous border. He is also widely believed to have longstanding ties with senior figures in Hezbollah and with the regime of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Captagon trade flourished during the Syrian conflict, with Syria becoming the world’s top exporter of the stimulant, according to international watchdogs. Hundreds of millions of Captagon pills were trafficked from Syria to Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, where the drug became popular among wealthy youth for its stimulant effects and low cost.

