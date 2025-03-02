Russia jails five for 2023 anti-Israel airport riot in Dagestan

Five residents of Dagestan were sentenced to prison for their roles in the violent riot targeting Israelis at Makhachkala Airport in October 2023. They received prison terms ranging from eight to 10 years.
The defendants—Ramazan Abdulabakov, Ismail Amirov, Yasin Gadzhiev, Magomedali Omarov and Magomedgadzhy Chirgilaev—were found guilty of “participating in mass riots involving violence and pogroms” and “failing to comply with transportation safety regulations at transport infrastructure facilities.”
The riot took place on October 29, 2023, amid the war in Gaza. Hundreds of rioters stormed the airport looking for passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv. The airport was temporarily shut down and damages exceeded 24 million rubles ($270,000). Thirty security personnel and police officers were assaulted, with 23 injured.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Trials for those involved were moved from Dagestan, a majority-Muslim republic in Russia, to the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, amid concerns that defendants would not receive a fair trial locally.
Since August 2024, 53 rioters have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 4.5 to 10 years. In total, 58 have been convicted. However, an investigative committee reported that evidence had been collected against 142 suspects. Seven individuals, including three identified as organizers of the riot, remain at large and are wanted by authorities.