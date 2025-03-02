Russia jails five for 2023 anti-Israel airport riot in Dagestan

Local court sentences Dagestan residents to up to 10 years in prison for their roles in the violent October 2023 riot at Makhachkala Airport, where an anti-Israel mob stormed the terminal searching for passengers arriving from Tel Aviv

Itamar Eichner|
Five residents of Dagestan were sentenced to prison for their roles in the violent riot targeting Israelis at Makhachkala Airport in October 2023. They received prison terms ranging from eight to 10 years.
The defendants—Ramazan Abdulabakov, Ismail Amirov, Yasin Gadzhiev, Magomedali Omarov and Magomedgadzhy Chirgilaev—were found guilty of “participating in mass riots involving violence and pogroms” and “failing to comply with transportation safety regulations at transport infrastructure facilities.”
Footage of the riot in Dagestan
The riot took place on October 29, 2023, amid the war in Gaza. Hundreds of rioters stormed the airport looking for passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv. The airport was temporarily shut down and damages exceeded 24 million rubles ($270,000). Thirty security personnel and police officers were assaulted, with 23 injured.
Trials for those involved were moved from Dagestan, a majority-Muslim republic in Russia, to the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, amid concerns that defendants would not receive a fair trial locally.
1 View gallery
הכאוס בשדה התעופה בדגסטןהכאוס בשדה התעופה בדגסטן
Footage of the riot
Since August 2024, 53 rioters have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 4.5 to 10 years. In total, 58 have been convicted. However, an investigative committee reported that evidence had been collected against 142 suspects. Seven individuals, including three identified as organizers of the riot, remain at large and are wanted by authorities.
