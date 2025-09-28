IDF destroys tallest tower in Gaza City and attacks weapons depots in Lebanon | Watch

The Israel Defense Forces struck the 16-story Mecca tower in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on Sunday evening, saying the high-rise was used by Hamas. Nearly simultaneously, the IDF struck weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah in the village of Kafr al-Jarmaq in southern Lebanon, and the explosions were heard across northern Israel.
The 16-floor Mecca tower in southwest Tal al-Hawa contains 65 apartments and is considered the tallest building in Gaza City.
"The building contained military infrastructure belonging to Hamas, that was used to advance and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area," the IDF said. "Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.”
In the strike in southern Lebanon, the IDF said it hit weapons warehouses used by Hezbollah “to advance and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel.” The army added that the "presence of these terror infrastructure sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.
”