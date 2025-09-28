IDF destroys tallest tower in Gaza City and attacks weapons depots in Lebanon | Watch

The Israel Defense Forces struck the 16-story Mecca tower in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on Sunday evening, saying the high-rise was used by Hamas. Nearly simultaneously, the IDF struck weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah in the village of Kafr al-Jarmaq in southern Lebanon, and the explosions were heard across northern Israel.

