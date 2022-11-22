Israel announces first step towards free trade pact with Japan

Israel has agreed to open contacts with Japan aimed at reaching a free trade agreement that could lift bilateral trade valued at more than $3.5 billion, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first phase will be a meeting between representatives from the Israeli foreign and economy ministries with relevant Japanese officials, according to the statement.

Israeli exports to Japan were valued at $1.241 billion in 2021, the ministry said, an 8% increase from 2020. The statement noted a 10% increase in imports from Japan to Israel since last year, valued at $2.333 billion in 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed the move as a diplomatic achievement.

"A year ago, my Japanese counterpart and I began discussing ways of deepening our economic ties. Today, Israel and Japan took the first step towards turning that vision into a reality," Lapid tweeted.

"Looking forward to working together to shape an economic partnership agreement between our nations," he added.