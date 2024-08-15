IDF uses deceptive tactics, conducts first airstrike in Jordan Valley in major West Bank terror sweep

IDF forces successfully completed a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the West Bank's Jordan Valley region on Wednesday. The 12-hour operation, dubbed Operation Jonathan's Bow in memory of Yonatan Deutsch, who was killed in a recent terror attack in the area, focused on the "Pentagon of Villages" located in the northern Jordan Valley and the northern Samaria region.
Led by Jordan Valley Brigade Commander Col. Aviv Amir, the operation involved 400 troops and had been planned for several days. The operation's command center included the newly appointed Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Blot who closely monitored the events.
The combined forces, which included soldiers from the Duvdevan special forces unit, Kfir Brigade, the Prison Service's Metzada tactical unit, the Border Police's Matilan counterterrorism unit and the 636th Reconnaissance Battalion, were assigned specific objectives for raids and arrests.
"We have identified significant terrorist activity in the Pentagon of Villages, including areas like Tammun and Tubas. Their proximity to Jenin and Nablus enables them to replicate terrorist tactics from those areas," a senior security official told Ynet.
The operation commenced at 4:30 a.m. with a series of deceptive maneuvers designed to lure armed terrorists out of hiding, allowing heavier forces to close in. The tactics were successful, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists, some in direct engagements and others via airstrikes—marking the first use of Air Force strikes in the Jordan Valley.
The operation targeted 20 locations across several villages, including Tammun, Tayasir, Tubas and the Far'a refugee camp. The forces seized significant quantities of weapons, including M-16 rifles, Carlo submachine guns and various other military equipment.
The IDF also arrested three terrorists and discovered explosives, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), some of which were hidden along roads. During the operation, four soldiers were moderately to lightly injured when their military vehicle struck an IED.
This marked the 20th major operation conducted by the brigade in the past year, involving around 400 troops.
The operation follows a recent escalation of violence in the Jordan Valley, including a shooting attack on the settlement of Beka'ot and the deadly shooting of Yonatan Deutsch earlier this week. The Jordan Valley, once considered a symbol of security and calm, has increasingly become a hotspot for terrorism. In response, Central Command has doubled its forces in the region and implemented a defense plan for the eastern border, which has become a major smuggling route for weapons.
"The Jordan Valley, once a quiet area, is now facing significant security challenges. The recent surge in terrorist activities, particularly the smuggling of standard weapons, poses a serious threat to the region's stability," a senior security official highlighted the gravity of the situation.