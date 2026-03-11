'Be safe, strike hard': cockpit audio offers glimpse of US-Israeli mission over Iran

The IDF on Wednesday evening released radio communications between an Israeli pilot and a U.S. pilot who were flying as part of Operation Roaring Lion, offering a rare glimpse of the coordination and camaraderie between the two air forces during the campaign over Iran.

In the recording released by the military, the Israeli pilot is heard telling the American pilot, whose aircraft is identified as “Mobile 97,”: “It is a great honor for us to fight with you. You are doing a great job.”

US pilot to Israeli Air Force peer: 'Be safe out there, strike hard' ( Video: IDF )

The U.S. pilot replies: “Thank you very much, likewise gentlemen. Please be safe out there. Strike hard. See ya.”

In a statement accompanying the recording, the military said that the IDF and the U.S. armed forces were “operating in full cooperation in the fight against the Iranian terror regime.”