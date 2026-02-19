Watch: Right-wing activists, lawmaker cross into Gaza to push resettlement

IDF reserve forces identified the group after they crossed the border and were working to return them to Israeli territory. The crossing took place at at least two locations in northern Gaza and marked the second such incident this month.

The activists are affiliated with the Nachala settlement movement, which advocates reestablishing Jewish communities in Gaza. In a statement, the group said the entry was part of celebrations marking the Hebrew month of Adar, a festive period on the Jewish calendar leading up to Purim, which commemorates the biblical story of deliverance of the Jewish people as told in the Book of Esther.

