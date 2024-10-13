Officials to decide urgent defense needs as IDF shopping list grows

Senior Israeli officials are expected on Sunday to discuss Israel's defense budget including whether to approve or reject a series of urgent requests from the IDF, given the constraints and strategic considerations of expanding combat across all fronts. The meeting comes ahead of the government approving the next national budget, expected by the end of the month.

Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram is spearheading the army's force-building strategy, pressing for the immediate approval of a substantial purchase of thousands of bombs and missiles for the Air Force, driven by ongoing use and increasing demand across all sectors. Some of these acquisitions will be sourced domestically from Israeli industries. Additionally, the military plans to request a significant immediate purchase of interceptor missiles for the air defense system.

Regarding manpower, IDF is pushing for several budget-related changes to alleviate the heavy burden on regular, reserve, and permanent forces. One proposal involves extending compulsory service for regular soldiers by four months, restoring the service period to three years as it was previously, thereby allowing many reserve battalions longer rest periods between call-ups. The interim recommendations also suggest improvements in the conditions for young career personnel, although this reform is expected to be delayed until the committee's final conclusions are submitted in a few months.

Concerning the naval ships that the IDF seeks to reinforce through procurement, it appears the committee is currently postponing these recommendations, considering the ongoing acquisition of missile boats and batteries already strengthening the naval forces.

The committee is anticipated to approve another IDF request for the immediate procurement from the U.S. of hundreds of light armored vehicles, specifically JLTVs, to benefit maneuvering brigades among ground forces.

Other matters, which the IDF sought to advance financially and are likely to be deferred to the committee's forthcoming conclusions, pertain to plans for strengthening the eastern border with Jordan. This includes upgrading barriers and establishing an eastern division for defense, as reported by Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth last month, accelerating production of armored vehicles such as tanks and Namer APCs, and setting up a dedicated emergency procurement management for weapons acquisition.





