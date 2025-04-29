Abbas appoints deputy, but will anything change?

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has named Hussein al-Sheikh, a longtime confidant and Fatah veteran, as his deputy—a move seen as an effort to reassure international leaders about the future of the PA.
But in an interview with ILTV News, Itamar Marcus, founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch, warned that al-Sheikh is unlikely to bring real reform. Marcus explained that although al-Sheikh has maintained a more "moderate" image abroad, he has praised convicted terrorists and supports quiet cooperation with Hamas.
“He doesn’t have the desire or the power to change the Palestinian Authority,” Marcus said, adding that incitement and anti-Israel sentiment are deeply rooted across Palestinian institutions—not just tied to Abbas personally.
