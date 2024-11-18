Iranians divided on election of Donald Trump

Iranians are divided over whether the election of U.S. President Donald Trump will be beneficial or detrimental to them.

"On the one hand, they are afraid of Trump," explained Tamar Eilam Gindin, an Iran specialist at the University of Haifa. "On the other hand, there is a lot of happiness on social media."

Gindin noted that it’s unclear how much of the optimism comes from Iranians living inside the country versus those living abroad, but she believes there is genuine hope among some Iranians.

Khamenei’s Health: Rumors Resurface

Gindin also addressed reports about Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's health during an interview with ILTV News on Sunday. She urged caution regarding unverified claims that Khamenei is in a coma or on his deathbed.

Fresh rumors about Khamenei’s deteriorating health and the potential transfer of power to his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, last surfaced in early December 2020. As in the past, these claims were quickly denied and ultimately proved untrue.

These rumors often originate from a single source that is quick to release scoops but slow to verify them, Gindin told ILTV News, adding that speculation is growing but remains unconfirmed.

“It’s not the first time we’ve heard these rumors. I would not rejoice or worry until we have confirmed reports,” she emphasized.





Who Will Succeed Khamenei?

If the rumors about Khamenei's health turn out to be true, the question of succession looms large. While many online speculate that Mojtaba Khamenei is the likely successor, Gindin urged caution here as well.