Tragedy in Tel Aviv: 4-year-old girl falls to her death from fourth floor

A 4-year-old girl fell to her death Thursday afternoon from the fourth floor of a building on David Tidhar Street in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The girl, a foreign national, was taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

A 4-year-old girl fell to her death Thursday afternoon from the fourth floor of a building on David Tidhar Street in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The girl, a foreign national, was taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

A 4-year-old girl fell to her death Thursday afternoon from the fourth floor of a building on David Tidhar Street in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The girl, a foreign national, was taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, where doctors later pronounced her dead.