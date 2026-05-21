Tragedy in Tel Aviv: 4-year-old girl falls to her death from fourth floor

The girl, a foreign national, was taken to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, where doctors later pronounced her dead; police said there was no suspicion of foul play

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A 4-year-old girl fell to her death Thursday afternoon from the fourth floor of a building on David Tidhar Street in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The girl, a foreign national, was taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, where doctors later pronounced her dead.
Police said the investigation has so far found no suspicion of foul play.
Girl falls to her death in Tel Aviv
(Video: MDA operational documentation)
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ילדה נפלה למותה בתל אביבילדה נפלה למותה בתל אביב
Girl falls to her death in Tel Aviv
(Photo: MDA Spokesperson’s Office)
The report of the girl’s fall from a window in her home was received by Magen David Adom’s 101 emergency dispatch center in the Dan region at 5:32 p.m. Paramedic Yehuda Edri and EMT Avi Raymond said: “The girl was lying on the ground unconscious, with severe injuries to her body, after falling from the fourth floor. We provided lifesaving medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital in serious condition.”
About two hours later, Ichilov said the girl had been rushed to Dana-Dwek Children’s Hospital, and that despite doctors’ efforts, they were forced to pronounce her dead. “We share in the family’s deep sorrow,” the hospital said.
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