Colombia to open Jerusalem embassy in two weeks, becoming 10th country with mission in city

Colombia will open its embassy in Jerusalem in two weeks, becoming the 10th country to operate an embassy in the city, Israeli officials said Wednesday.
Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula is expected to make his first visit to Israel for the opening ceremony. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also said another country is preparing to open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, but did not identify it.
The move is the latest step in the rapid rebuilding of relations between Israel and Colombia under President Abelardo de la Espriella. In July, before his inauguration, the two governments agreed to restore full diplomatic relations, exchange ambassadors, restore visa-free travel and relocate Colombia’s embassy to Jerusalem. Israel’s Foreign Ministry later described the embassy move as a decision by the incoming Colombian government.
De la Espriella has pursued a sharp change in policy toward Israel from that of his predecessor, Gustavo Petro, whose government severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2024. Colombia and Israel formally restored relations after de la Espriella took office in August.
The Jerusalem embassy move had been announced earlier this year, but Wednesday’s update provides a concrete timetable for the opening. Recent Israeli reporting said nine countries currently operate embassies in Jerusalem, with Colombia expected to become the 10th.
Sa’ar’s announcement that another embassy is expected to follow suggests Israel’s campaign to persuade more countries to establish diplomatic missions in Jerusalem is continuing, though he gave no further details about which country is involved.