Body of fallen hostage Tal Haimi identified after return from Gaza

The body of Sergeant Major Tal Haimi, commander of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak’s rapid response team, has been identified and returned to Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Tuesday.

Haimi was killed on October 7, 2023, while defending his community against Hamas terrorists. His body was taken into Gaza and held there until it was returned earlier Monday . He was 41 years old. His death was formally pronounced on December 13, 2023.

1 View gallery Tal Haimi

A third-generation member of the founding family of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, Haimi was married to Ela and the father of four children, including one he never had the chance to meet. He worked as a mechanical engineer and served on the kibbutz’s rapid response team.

On the morning of the Hamas attack, Haimi rushed to confront dozens of terrorists at the kibbutz gate. He and his team fought with extraordinary bravery for several hours before he was killed and taken into Gaza. His family initially believed he was alive, but two months later received confirmation that he had been taken after being killed in the fighting.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described Haimi as a devoted family man who loved taking his family on camping trips, was passionate about handiwork, and was known for always finding a solution to any problem.

“The Government of Israel shares in the profound grief of the Haimi family and of all the families of the fallen hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The government and all of Israel’s intelligence and security agencies remain determined, committed, and tirelessly working to bring back all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their homeland. May his memory be blessed.”

The IDF said the identification process was completed by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, and that representatives had informed the family of the recovery.

“The IDF expresses deep condolences to the family,” the statement read. “The military continues to make every effort to return all the deceased hostages and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement. Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the deal and make every effort to return all the hostages to their families and to a dignified burial.”