War crimes complaint filed in Germany against former Israeli PM

The Hind Rajab Foundation accuses Ehud Olmert of overseeing 'indiscriminate bombings' and other violations during the 2008-2009 Gaza campaign, seeking a German investigation and travel ban

The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a criminal complaint in Germany on Wednesday, accusing former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert of war crimes for his role in an IDF campaign in Gaza during his 2006–2009 term in office.
The complaint, submitted to the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe, states that “Under Olmert’s leadership, the Israeli government and military high command executed a large-scale military campaign that resulted in the indiscriminate bombardment of densely populated civilian areas, the destruction of hospitals, schools and UN facilities, and the killing of more than 1,300 Palestinians, among them over 300 children and 115 women.”
1 View gallery
אהוד אולמרט אהוד אולמרט
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert
(Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
It argues that Olmert, as prime minister, held ultimate political and military authority over all IDF operations in Gaza starting December 27, 2008, dubbed Operation Cast Lead, and "bears command responsibility" for failing to prevent, investigate or punish alleged crimes committed by forces under his control.
The complaint requests that German authorities launch a formal investigation, issue an arrest warrant and block Olmert’s travel, especially as he is scheduled to attend an event in Berlin on Thursday.
The Hind Rajab Foundation said in its statement: “The victims of Gaza deserve justice, no matter how much time has passed. Those responsible for war crimes must know that accountability has no expiration date and that the world is closing in on impunity.”
