Trump warns Iran of 'harsh' response if nuclear talks stall

US president says Iran 'fairly close' to developing nuclear weapon and accuses Tehran of dragging out talks, warns 'very harsh' action, including military strikes, on the table

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his firm stance that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, repeating threats of military action and accusing Tehran of stalling negotiations on a new nuclear agreement.
Speaking at the White House following the conclusion of the first round of indirect talks held in Oman over the weekend, Trump expressed frustration over the pace of discussions.
Trump warns Iran of 'harsh things' on Monday
“We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled next Saturday. I said, ‘That’s a long time,’” Trump said. “I think they’re tapping us along because they were so used to dealing with stupid people in this country.”
Trump warned that negotiations must move quickly, claiming Iran was “fairly close” to obtaining a nuclear weapon.
Donald Trump
(Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP)
Ali Khamenei
“And if we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it,” he said. When asked if that included striking Iranian nuclear facilities, the president replied, “Of course it does.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Monday that the next round of talks will be held in Rome, and said the negotiating teams were “very close” to agreeing on a framework for further discussions.
