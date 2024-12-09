Israel cautiously optimistic for hostage deal within 'a week or two'

A senior Israeli official suggested on Monday evening, during a conversation with Ynet, that conditions are aligning for a potential Hamas hostage deal within "a week or two." While the Prime Minister's Office sought to temper expectations earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar struck a more hopeful tone, stating: "We’re not there yet, but I hope we’ll get there."

Parallel reports from sources close to a senior Hamas official indicated significant strides in negotiations. They believe Hamas has tentatively agreed to a phased cessation of hostilities, with a proposed deal unfolding in three stages. This framework includes a gradual Israeli withdrawal, with Israeli forces expected to pull back from Rafah and urban centers between the sixth and eighth weeks of a cease-fire. Following this, talks for a permanent truce and the release of Israeli hostages would commence.

Hamas has reportedly provided Egypt with a list of Israeli hostages confirmed to be alive and is awaiting Israeli approval of its demands for the release of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile detainees.

These developments come as Jake Sullivan, the outgoing U.S. national security adviser, is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday. As first reported by Ynet, Sullivan will engage with Israeli officials on a range of pressing issues, including the cease-fire in Lebanon, escalating tensions in Syria, and the ongoing hostage negotiations in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, addressing foreign journalists in Jerusalem, underscored Israel’s position: "The hostages must return before Israel agrees to end the fighting. There will be no ceasefire in Gaza without a deal." While acknowledging indirect negotiations are underway, Sa’ar cautioned against premature conclusions.

"I don’t want to say things that will harm the negotiations, but indirect negotiations are taking place. We can be more optimistic than before, but we’re not there yet. I hope we’ll get there. We are serious in our desire to reach a hostage deal, which will be tied to a cease-fire in Gaza. There will be no cease-fire in Gaza without a hostage deal. We are working to achieve this, and I hope we succeed," he said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions holding Israeli hostages in Gaza have reportedly been instructed by Hamas to prepare detailed files on their captives. According to Saudi channel Al-Sharq, Hamas has directed Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front, and the Popular Resistance Committees to compile information on the hostages under their control.

A Hamas source told Al-Sharq that without an Israeli withdrawal and freedom of movement between northern and southern Gaza, reaching all groups holding hostages would be challenging. The source emphasized that a serious deal, free from ongoing bombings and military operations, is the only viable path to resolving the hostage crisis. Additionally, Hamas’ military wing and other factions require sufficient time, without drones overhead, to verify the status of living hostages and locate the remains of deceased captives.

A senior Hamas official revealed that Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have intensified their mediation efforts, with indirect negotiations expected to begin within days. However, Israeli officials have downplayed these reports, and the Hostage Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement to families of the hostages: "In recent hours, various reports have been published in the Arab media about negotiations for the return of the hostages. These reports, which are also being circulated in Israel, are not accurate."

Last week, a senior Egyptian official outlined a proposal to Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth that includes a gradual cessation of fighting in Gaza, coupled with an Israeli withdrawal from the Rafah crossing. This would coincide with a temporary cease-fire lasting approximately 60 days. The official described this period as a "test phase" for both sides, noting that if the plan holds, it could signify "the end of the conflict between the sides."

Under this proposal, about a week after the cease-fire begins, the process of returning Israeli hostages still alive would start. Simultaneously, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli jails, based on terms agreed upon by both parties. During the 60-day cease-fire, Israel would maintain a military presence in Gaza. The plan also addresses Hamas’ demand for the return of Palestinian refugees to northern Gaza.

Regarding the Rafah Crossing, the proposal suggests transferring its management and oversight to the Palestinian Authority. In previous discussions, Israel floated the idea of retaining some level of surveillance through cameras at the crossing. Additionally, the Egyptian official mentioned the establishment of a joint management committee comprising representatives from the West Bank and Gaza, including 10 to 15 independent Palestinian technocrats. This committee would operate under the supervision of American representatives.