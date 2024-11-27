Following Hezbollah cease-fire, Hamas signals willingness to advance a deal

As the agreement between Israel and Lebanon unfolded , a senior member of Hamas' political bureau declared on Wednesday that the Gaza-based organization is “ready for a cease-fire agreement,” which would also include a deal for the release of hostages. In an interview with the French news agency AFP, the official praised progress in Lebanon, calling it “a major achievement for the resistance" and “a victory.”

IDF taking out Hamas operatives ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The Hamas official further stated that the organization had informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey of its willingness to reach a cease-fire agreement and a “serious hostage deal.” However, he accused Israel of having disrupted previous progress on such negotiations.

Despite cautious optimism expressed by the Hamas official, reports from Gaza on Wednesday morning described renewed attacks, including heavy artillery shelling and gunfire near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern part of the Strip.

Sami Abu Zuhri, another senior Hamas figure, told Reuters that the group “appreciates the right of Lebanon and Hezbollah to reach an agreement that protects the people of Lebanon and we hope that this agreement will pave the way to reaching an agreement that ends the war of genocide against our people in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, reports from Gaza indicated that displaced residents staying at a school in Beit Lahia were instructed to leave the area and move through a humanitarian corridor to Gaza City, hinting at preparations for further strikes in the region. At the same time, other reports noted that, through international coordination, several wounded patients and their companions were evacuated from Gaza Wednesday morning to receive medical treatment in the UAE, Jordan and Egypt.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) addressed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, stating that “hunger has reached critical levels, with people scavenging through weeks-old garbage for food scraps.” The agency warned that “with winter approaching, conditions are rapidly worsening, and survival is impossible without immediate humanitarian aid.”

1 View gallery Wreckage in Nuseirat following IDF bombing

In recent weeks, Israel reached out to Turkey, signaling openness to Turkish involvement in mediation efforts for a hostage deal. While senior officials in both Israel and the White House have repeatedly denied this, President Joe Biden mentioned in his Tuesday address regarding the Lebanon cease-fire that “the U.S. will also work with Turkey to push for an agreement in Gaza.” However, Turkey's involvement remains highly contentious within Israeli leadership, largely due to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s positions and actions since the outbreak of the war .

The agreement with Lebanon was finalized after nearly 14 months of conflict. On October 8, 2023, Hezbollah joined the fighting against Israel, just one day after Hamas launched its surprise attack. Since then, the Lebanese front has been closely tied to the conflict in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, prior to his elimination , had declared it a foundational principle that Lebanon was linked to Gaza. He said that as long as fighting continued in Gaza, Hezbollah would continue its attacks. However, the new cease-fire agreement has allowed Israel to sever the link between the two fronts, ensuring that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon remains independent of the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.