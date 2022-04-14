The government can hold until next Passover, Lapid says

Israel's coalition can withstand losing its majority in the Knesset if its constituents work in tandem, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid asserted on Thursday in his public address on the issue.

"The current political crisis is not simple, but it is being managed," he said at the opening of a meeting of his Yesh Atid faction in Tel Aviv.

"If we work correctly, this government will also be here next Passover and the one after. It won't be simple, but it will happen. This is an excellent government, and we will do everything to make sure it continues."

The coalition went into a tailspin last week after Yamina MK and coalition whip Idit Silman announced she was defecting to the opposition , leaving the coalition with just 60 representatives in parliament, effectively erasing its majority in the 120-seat legislature.

The rickety rainbow coalition government is comprised of eight factions with disparate world views from all over the political spectrum, with the only adhesive between them being their disdain for Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who they ousted last summer after 12 years in power.

Lapid, who is slated to take the premiership next year under a power-sharing deal with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, commended the current government for bringing together moderate political actors under one umbrella against extremist forces.

"The greatest thing this government has achieved is bringing back the idea of a greater good, of Israeli unity. Make the right, left and center work together for the people of Israel and the State of Israel," he said.