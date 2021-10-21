Israel set to approve construction of 3,000 housing units in West Bank

The planning commission in the civil administration of the West Bank on Thursday announced it would be approving a plan to construct 3,000 housing units in West Bank settlements and prepare planning for an additional 1,344 units.
This is the first time construction in settlements is to be approved since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.
The approved construction will be inside existing settlements, all across the West Bank.
The commission will also approve 1,300 housing units for West Bank Palestinians.
Officials in the settlement movement demanded of the prime minister's office to convene the planning commission to approve the construction after it had failed to meet since last August.
The previous government headed by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a commitment to the settlers that the planning commission would convene every three months to advance construction plans.
The pending initiative will see an addition of 1,000 units for settlers and 500 for Palestinians, all in various stages of planning.
In the August meeting, the commission approved 1,000 units to be built by the Palestinian Authorities in areas under Israeli control.
Area C, where the construction was approved, makes up 60% of the West Bank.
Meretz MK Moshe "Mossi" Raz said the decision to build more units in the West Bank settlements will harm Israeli interests. "The decision was not taken by the entire government," Raz said "It will compromise future chances for a secure future for all residents of this land," he said.
